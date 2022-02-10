‘All Hands On Deck! Show’ coming to North Platte

Let the drums roll out, let the trumpets call, while the people shout, “Strike Up The Band!” The Fox Theater will soon be filled with the romantic and swinging sounds of the 1940’s when the National Tour of the “All Hands On Deck! Show” takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on March 9.

Celebrating swing music, big bands and the music of the 1940’s, the “All Hands On Deck! Show” is an homage to the days of Bob Hope, and an award-winning authentic American 1942 Roadshow and Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years; a perfect show for seniors, veterans and patriotic Americans of all ages, according to a press release.

“All Hands On Deck! Show” stars Broadway veteran Jody Madaras, Broadway’s Valerie Hill, Sarah McCord, Randall Patterson and a live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra. It also features classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing and 42 classic American songs ever written, as well as a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life.