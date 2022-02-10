‘All Hands On Deck! Show’ coming to North Platte

Let the drums roll out, let the trumpets call, while the people shout, “Strike Up The Band!” The Fox Theater will soon be filled with the romantic and swinging sounds of the 1940’s when the National Tour of the “All Hands On Deck! Show” takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on March 9.
Celebrating swing music, big bands and the music of the 1940’s, the “All Hands On Deck! Show” is an homage to the days of Bob Hope, and an award-winning authentic American 1942 Roadshow and Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years; a perfect show for seniors, veterans and patriotic Americans of all ages, according to a press release.
“All Hands On Deck! Show” stars Broadway veteran Jody Madaras, Broadway’s Valerie Hill, Sarah McCord, Randall Patterson and a live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra. It also features classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing and 42 classic American songs ever written, as well as a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life.
“When North Platte resident George Witte attended one of our performances in Branson, Missouri, this past fall, we were delighted that he would ask us to make a tour stop in North Platte. Knowing the history of the North Platte Canteen, we jumped at the chance to play the Fox. Americans of all ages just love our show — and we love sharing our musical message of patriotism with folks all across the U.S.A. They really seem to enjoy our songs because they can sing-along with us,” said Madaras in a recent interview.
“Reliving the spirit of national unity is our mission, and what better place to do that than in North Platte,” Hill said. “Our songs and dances are timeless.”
Songs include “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe,” “I’m In The Mood For Love,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “I’ll Never Smile Again,” “Any Bonds Today?,” “Don’t Fence Me In,” “America The Beautiful,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Thanks For The Memory” and a military medley — a rousing salute to America and our servicemen and women.
Tickets to the “All Hands On Deck! Show” are on sale for $20 to $50. Tickets can be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com, by phone at 308-532-8559 or in person at 301 E. Fifth St., in North Platte.
For additional information visit allhandsondeckshow.com.