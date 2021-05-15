ALLO launches program to close digital divide

LINCOLN — ALLO Communications has announced free 500 Mbps service and Wi-Fi router to households eligible under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a new Federal Communications Commission program.

“In my 25 years in the industry, I believe that this program is the most meaningful effort to ensure all families are connected for working, learning, entertainment and full participation in the digital society,” said Brad Moline, ALLO president. “ALLO will provide assistance to families in our communities through the registration program. Eligible households will receive free installation, a free Wi-Fi 6 router, and free 500 Mbps download and upload service through the life of the program.

“We built our gigabit communities for everyone. Our schools have provided computers for students but they aren’t useful without reliable internet connectivity at home. Now all students will have an equal opportunity to learn. Employment opportunities will also be improved substantially.”

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below: