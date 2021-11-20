ALLO receives HIRE Vets award

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ALLO as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. ALLO earned the gold medallion award after applying earlier this year.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act, also known as the HIRE Vets Act, Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans, according to a press release.

“ALLO’s core values of honest, exceptional, local, and hassle-free align with veterans who are used to working hard to get difficult jobs accomplished,” said Todd Heyne, ALLO director and veteran. “ALLO is honored to again earn the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award. Twelve percent of ALLO’s workforce across three states are Guard, Reserve, and veterans and that number continues to grow.”

ALLO joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.