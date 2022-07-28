 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alton Brown holiday show tickets go on sale Friday

State News

LINCOLN — "Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats — The Holiday Variant" will be at the Lied Center in Lincoln Dec. 8.

The television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science” and “Beyond The Eats” tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance.

His latest production mixes science, music, food and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment, according to a press release from the Lied Center.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

