Alzheimer’s Foundation urges people to get memory screening in November

NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is urging people to be proactive about their brain health and get a memory screening as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November.

AFA provides free memory screenings every weekday through secure virtual format, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites, according to a press release.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or go to alzfdn.org.

Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine, even for individuals who are not experiencing memory problems.

Screenings take just a few minutes, are noninvasive and consist of a series of questions, administered by a qualified professional, to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other cognitive functions.

Screenings do not provide a specific diagnosis but are an important first step in identifying a potential memory impairment that should be comprehensively examined by a physician.

“The brain is one of the body’s most vital areas. Just as we routinely get our blood pressure and cholesterol evaluated and undergo other health screenings, we need to regularly check our brain health too,” said AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is a great time to be proactive about your brain health by getting a memory screening, regardless of whether you’re experiencing memory issues.”

Early detection of memory issues is important. In the case of a treatable or curable underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea or urinary tract infection, screenings allow the person to begin treatment more quickly.

If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to start medications and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, and take a more active role in developing their care plan.

AFA offers free virtual memory screenings every weekday. To schedule a free virtual memory screening appointment, or for more information about brain health and lifestyle choices that can help promote healthy aging, go to alzfdn.org or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.