American Banker ranks NebraskaLand Bank best bank to work for in Nebraska

NebraskaLand Bank has received the honor of being named the top ranked Nebraska bank to work for according to the American Bankers, Best Banks to Work For in 2022, according to a press release.

For the fourth year in a row, American Banker and Best Companies Group has recognized NebraskaLand Bank as one of the top 90 banks nationwide for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“I have always believed that it is impossible to provide great customer service if your employees are not happy. From the day we opened nearly 25 years ago, we focused on making NebraskaLand Bank a place where employees are valued,” said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank. “At a time when everyone is looking to attract and retain employees, our reputation as a great place to work gives a very unique advantage.”

— Telegraph staff reports

