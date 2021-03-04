American dipper featured in ‘Nebraska Stories’ episode

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” continues in March on NET with a story about the American Dipper, a small bird that swims and dives underwater to capture its food. It is one of five subspecies of dippers worldwide, but the only one found in North America.
Episodes in March feature these stories:
8 p.m. CT on March 18 on NET.
» “Healing Art” — A healing arts sanctuary at an Omaha hospital.
» “Quilted Conscience” — Sudanese girls create a quilt made up of hopes and dreams.
» “Life as A Dance” — Modern dance accepting norms of body image, disability and performance.
» “A Shared Experience” — Illustrations about living with ADHD go viral on social media.
8 p.m. CT on March 25 on NET.
» “Paper Stadiums” — Recreating sports stadiums like Memorial Stadium from paper.
» “A Trout with Feathers” — A small bird that swims and dives underwater to capture its food.
» “Agate Fossil Beds” — The diverse history of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
» “Hope in Bloom” — Spending time in a beautiful garden elevates our emotional wellbeing.
Episodes repeat at 11 a.m. CT on Sundays and at 9 p.m. CT on Mondays in March.
The series is on Facebook, the NET Nebraska App and netnebraska.org/nebraskastories.