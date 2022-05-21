American Legion Auxiliary cancels poppy distribution

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163 of North Platte will observe National Poppy Day Friday, but will not be distributing poppies this year. The organization said in a press release that it would not do so to protect the health of its volunteers.

The tradition of remembering our veterans with poppies began in 1920 when the American Legion chose it as the official flower of remembrance for soldiers who fought and died during World War I.

This holiday was started from the poem “In Flanders Field” released in 1915 by a Canadian physician, John McCrea, after he witnessed the death of a fellow soldier.

The distribution of poppies became a national program in 1924 when the American Legion Auxiliary organization began distributing poppies made by veterans to raise funds for veteran programs. The crepe paper poppies of today are still made by veterans to honor veterans of all wars and conflicts on Memorial Day weekend nationwide.