American Legion districts to host Fall Round-Ups

The Districts of the Nebraska American Legion Family will be having 2021 District Fall Round-Ups beginning in September.

American Legion district commanders, auxiliary district presidents and Sons of The American Legion District Commanders invite all members of The American Legion family to attend these Fall Round-Ups.

The information for each specific District Fall Round-Up can be found under the meetings tab at nebraskalegion.net.

The District 5 Fall Round-Up is at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Thedford Post 230, 607 S. Walnut St. The District 9 Fall Round-Up is at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Indianola Post 344, 224 Main St.

Nebraska is made up 352 American Legion Posts, 327 American Legion Auxiliary Units, 162 Sons of The American Legion Squadrons and 43 American Legion Rider Chapters.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.