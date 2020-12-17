 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Plains Artists show to be in Ogallala
0 comments

American Plains Artists show to be in Ogallala

  • 0

The American Plains Artists Signature Show will be hosted by the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery in Ogallala, March 15, 2021, to May 22, 2021. The opening reception and closing reception will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on March 15 and May 22 respectively. The public is invited to attend this celebration of “Art of the Plains” featuring realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region, its landscapes, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times.

For more information about the APA and the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery please go to americanplainsartists.com, petrifiedwoodgallery.com and ilovelakemac.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA panel recommends authorization of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News