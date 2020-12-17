American Plains Artists show to be in Ogallala

The American Plains Artists Signature Show will be hosted by the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery in Ogallala, March 15, 2021, to May 22, 2021. The opening reception and closing reception will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on March 15 and May 22 respectively. The public is invited to attend this celebration of “Art of the Plains” featuring realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region, its landscapes, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times.