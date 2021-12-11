American Red Cross hosting holiday blood drive in North Platte

The Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a holiday blood drive in North Platte on Dec. 23. As the country resumes holiday celebrations with friends and family this year, the American Red Cross faces historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade.

The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham North Platte & Sandhill Convention Center, 2101 S. Jeffers St, North Platte.

Give something that means something over the holidays — a blood or platelet donation. The small amount of time spent donating could be a lifesaving gift to someone in your community or across the country. Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).