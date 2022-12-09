Anderson named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Colton Anderson has been recognized as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for December.

“Colton received the award because he is a hardworking and dedicated student,” said Jean Condon, the college’s Business and Office Technology Division chair. “He gives his best to his coursework, homework and class participation. The path of success is always tough, and Colton is always ready to take on the challenge. I congratulate him on his successes.”

Anderson is from North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 2021 and is currently on track to earn a business degree from NPCC in May of 2023.

“I selected NPCC to achieve a debt-free education,” Anderson said. “The instructors have helped me get a better understanding of my goals and what I intend to do after graduating. I will keep pushing to be a better version of myself day after day and will continue to grow my skills and knowledge.”

Outside of college, he enjoys listening to music, creating videos, posting videos to his Instagram account and driving and working on cars and trucks.

His parents are Adam and Janelle Anderson, of North Platte.