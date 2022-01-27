Anna Deavere Smith bringing ‘Notes From the Field’ to Lied

LINCOLN — In her new work “Notes From the Field,” Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith dramatizes real-life accounts of students, parents, teachers and administrators caught in America’s school-to-prison pipeline, which pushes underprivileged, minority youth out of the classroom and into incarceration.

The performance will start 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Tickets are on sale at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

This unique one-woman show focuses on lack of opportunity and resources for young people living in poverty, which often leads them into the criminal justice system. Drawn from interviews by Smith, conducted with more than 250 people across the country, “Notes From the Field” finds Smith bringing to life the stories of real individuals, including current and former inmates, protestors, educators, police officers, community activists, politicians, and more. Shining a light on a lost generation of American youth, “Notes From the Field” is an expression of community, positivity and, ultimately, hope by inspiring awareness and change.

Due to adult language and subject matter, this show is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older.

In addition to her mainstage performance, Anna Deavere Smith will also participate in an E.N. Thompson Forum at 4 p.m. of Feb. 9. “A Conversation on Race and the Arts” will be moderated by Lincoln City Councilmember Sandra Washington. This event is free and open to the public, and tickets can be reserved in advance at liedcenter.org.