LINCOLN — Bike Walk Nebraska has announced its third annual fundraising event, the Goldenride Bikefest, is Sept. 8-10.

Goldenride is a weekend bicycle event that starts at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln and follows the Homestead Trail 44 miles south to Chautauqua Park in Beatrice.

The two-day, fully supported ride follows the former railroad corridor through beautiful rural Nebraska and features live music, games, activities, craft beer, food and drinks for participants. Proceeds from Goldenride benefit Bike Walk Nebraska’s bicycle tourism and active transportation initiatives.

Leading up to the ride, Bike Walk Nebraska and Nebraska Trails Foundation, will host a one-day summit featuring in-depth workshops and discussions focused on local advocacy, trail development and equitable practices for recreation and transportation on Sept. 8 in Lincoln.

Goldenride is geared to highlight local rural communities and Nebraska’s fall scenery. The trail route is perfect for all riders, from novice to experienced, and features rest stops in Roca, Cortland and Pickrell. It is a fully supported event, which means organizers provide mechanical support and transport all overnight gear. Riders who camp at the park have the option to camp on their own or for an extra fee, use the tent services provided by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Outdoor Adventures.

A pre-ride party with food, beverages and live music is Sept. 8 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln. The ride begins on Sept. 9 with participants riding at their own pace on the limestone-packed trail with rest stops in Roca, Cortland and Pickrell.

Once in Beatrice, participants can relax at Chautauqua Park or enjoy the quaint downtown shops and restaurants, Stone Hollow Brewing Company, live music and historical sites. There is also an option to start in Roca and ride 32 miles to Beatrice.

“Our motto, ‘Honestly, It’s For Everyone’ really resonates with folks," said Julie Harris, Bike Walk Nebraska executive director. "We’ve had nearly 300 riders of all ages and abilities participate and have received glowing reviews across the board, especially for the food, beverages and entertainment at the rest stops along the trail,”

Registration includes the live music and food festival, prizes, rest stops, gear transport, sag support, refreshments at the campsite on Sept. 8, and a meal, two drink tickets at Stone Hollow Brewing Company, pre-riding training tips, a commemorative T-shirt and support for Bike Walk Nebraska mission on Sept. 9. Event information can be found at bikegoldenride.com. Early bird registration is open with a discount available until May 31.