Annual TAPS Field Day is June 22 at WCREEC

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions program’s annual Field Day starts at 9 a.m. June 22 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte. The sign-up deadline for the event is Monday.

During the Field Day, Nebraska Extension seeks to engage TAPS participants and the public in an informative morning and a social afternoon, Extension said in a press release.

The Agronomic Olympics will take place with updated events, such as a drone obstacle course and a sensor company demo. There are also guest speakers and a clay target shoot-social event in the afternoon. Lunch will also be served.

In its second year, the Agronomic Olympics bolsters experiential learning for attendees, Extension said.

TAPS team members, specialists and industry representatives will provide fresh opportunities for participants to engage in exercises of skill, as specific to the TAPS six major management decisions of nitrogen and irrigation management, hybrid selection and seeding rate, crop insurance selection, and marketing.

The Agronomic Olympics is meant to stretch attendees existing capabilities and provide a participatory learning experience, while remaining fun and educational. Topscoring Olympians will be awarded prizes.

Additionally, agricultural technology companies will assist with any questions and to exhibit their products. Sensor companies will be present for onsite demonstrations.

The sporting clay target shoot event will begin at 2 p.m. at Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club, south of North Platte. It will be a 100-target shoot with 25 trap, 25 skeet and 50 five-stand. Prizes will be awarded for each category, as well as overall winner.

Participants must provide their own firearm and ammunition and should register in advance. Entry fees are $35 per person, which may be paid on the day of the event, via cash or check.

Registration is available online at taps.unl.edu/taps-2022-field-day.