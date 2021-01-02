Anytime Fitness flexes giving spirit for charity

Anytime Fitness partnered with Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center this holiday season, resulting in a significant donation to the center, according to a press release.

Allen Parr, the manager at Anytime Fitness, had a goal to help the center this season and worked with it to determine the best way to do so.

In December, Anytime Fitness members participated in a giving tree for Bridge of Hope. The tree listed items ranging from supplies used by Bridge of Hope every day to wish list items for local children. The donations were presented to Bridge of Hope, with all wish list items being either fulfilled or exceeded.

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center coordinates a multidisciplinary team, that includes local law enforcement, medical and child welfare workers, in response to allegations of child abuse and neglect in a safe and child-focused setting. It serves 14 western Nebraska counties in addition to Lincoln County.

Donations from Anytime Fitness will support the daily operations of the Bridge of Hope and aid victim/survivors in their journey to healing, said the press release.