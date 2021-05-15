Application recertification sessions will start Tuesday

This year’s Land Application recertification sessions are scheduled to be in-person at many locations across the state, with the first taking place Tuesday in Lexington.

Sessions in the area include:

» Lexington from 1:30 to 4 p.m. CT on May 18.

» Bridgeport from 1:30 to 4 p.m. MT on June 2.

» Curtis from 1:30 to 4 p.m. CT on June 8.

» Broken Bow from 1 to 3:30 p.m. CT on June 14.

Because of participation limits in each session, registration is required at water.unl.edu/lat. Cost of the session will be $50 per operation.

For additional information visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu.