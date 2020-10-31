Applications available for corn and soy ambassador program

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association have announced that applications are now open for the 2021 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program.
The Corn and Soy Ambassador Program is a yearlong program for college students who are interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. Each year up to 10 students are selected to participate in the program.
Throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The first meeting covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries. The second meeting will focus on the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans. The final meeting gives the students a glimpse of advocacy and leadership opportunities after they graduate. Meetings will take place in the Lincoln area. The summer agribusiness industry tour will include different areas of the industry including, manufacturing, production and processing. These stops will hopefully give students more insight into potential jobs and internships in the industry.
During the program, students are also asked to spend time promoting the state’s corn and soybean grower associations and checkoffs at promotional events such as Husker Harvest Day, Soybean Management Field Days and others both online and in person. Following the completion of the program students will be recognized at the annual meetings of the corn and soybean associations, and each will be presented a $500 scholarship to help them with school expenses. Funding for portions of the program is provided by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board.
“The Corn and Soy Ambassador Program is a great way for college students to increase their knowledge in the agricultural industry. Past ambassadors have gone on to internships and jobs from connections made during this program. The Association is proud to support programming like this for our future leaders,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA.
Applications and more information for the Corn and Soy Ambassador Program can be found on the Nebraska Corn Growers Association website, necga.org and are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
For more information about the program, contact Morgan Wrich, Nebraska Corn Growers Association by calling 402-438-6459 or by emailing mwrich@necga.com, or contact Lori Luebbe, Nebraska Soybean Association at 402-441-3239 or by emailing lori@nebraskasoybeans.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!