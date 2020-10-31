Applications available for corn and soy ambassador program

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association have announced that applications are now open for the 2021 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program.

The Corn and Soy Ambassador Program is a yearlong program for college students who are interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. Each year up to 10 students are selected to participate in the program.

Throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The first meeting covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries. The second meeting will focus on the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans. The final meeting gives the students a glimpse of advocacy and leadership opportunities after they graduate. Meetings will take place in the Lincoln area. The summer agribusiness industry tour will include different areas of the industry including, manufacturing, production and processing. These stops will hopefully give students more insight into potential jobs and internships in the industry.