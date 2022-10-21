Applications for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association FLAGship Program now available

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the next class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program.

The NeCGA will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska.

Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member.

The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2023. Recipients will be notified in the spring and scholarships will be distributed in December 2023.

For more information, go to necga.org/flagship-program or call 402-438-6459.