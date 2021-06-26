Applications open for Kiewit Scholars Program

Non-traditional and applied technology students, low-income individuals and GED recipients may be able to receive financial assistance with tuition, fees and books through the Kiewit Scholars Program at North Platte Community College.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 1.

The goal of the Kiewit Scholars Program is to prepare students for entry or re-entry into the workforce by teaching them specific skill sets that improve their chances of obtaining employment and/or increasing wages.

Students can earn certificates, diplomas and applied associate degrees within 24 months in the areas of information technology, medical office technology and the applied technologies. The applied technologies include automotive, auto body, building construction, electrical, diesel, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“The best part about the Kiewit Scholars program is that it creates a support system for students by providing them with resources to help them be successful,” said Teresa Piccolo, program coordinator. “I work with them personally to make sure they are effectively navigating the college system.”