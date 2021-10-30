Applications sought for 2022 Nebraska Young Artist Awards

Telegraph staff reports
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts is seeking applications for the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.
The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska who are talented in visual art, dance, music, theater and film and emerging media arts. These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in one of the fine and performing arts.
Full instructions are available at go.unl.edu/nyaa. The deadline for applications in all categories is Dec. 3.
For more information, contact Chris Watson, director of recruitment for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, at 402-472-0897 or chris.watson@unl.edu.
