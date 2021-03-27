April farm finance clinic release dates

Farm business planning, loan programs, borrower’s rights and more are on the docket for April’s free farm finance clinics.

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. The clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters. These clinics are an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Bring your questions.

For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.

April 2021 farm finance clinic dates:

» April 7.

» April 14.

» April 21.

» April 28.

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.