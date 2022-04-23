 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arby’s Tuesday sales to go to Parkview youth group

Local News

Proceeds from sales at Arby’s from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday will go to the youth group at Parkview Nazarene in North Platte.

