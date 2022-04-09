Area 4-H’ers attend national conference

Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, Abigail Owens of Lexington, Parker Walahoski of Overton, Spencer Walahoski of Overton, all Dawson County 4-H’ers, and Paige Wood of Fullerton, Nance County 4-H’er, were the five 4-H’ers who represented Nebraska at the 2022 National 4-H Conference. Tracy Anderson, 4-H Extension educator in Lancaster County, and Brett Kreifels, 4-H Extension educator in Douglas-Sarpy counties, served as chaperones.

The 89th National 4-H Conference was March 19 to 24 at the Hyatt Regency in the Washington D.C. area.

The National 4-H Conference is the premier civic engagement opportunity for 4-H members ages 15 to 19 who are actively engaged in 4-H programs across the United States and its territories.

The conference is administered by 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Held annually, the conference served to develop the next generation of leaders. Delegates attended training workshops, became acquainted with government and had the opportunity to meet with state leaders. The Nebraska 4-H Foundation is the sponsor of the 4-H’ers trip.