Area businesses invited to NPCC job fair

North Platte Community College is seeking businesses interested in being part of a Fall Employment/Services Fair Aug. 25.

Activities are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

“We are hoping to highlight area businesses and the services they provide to our students while also showcasing employment opportunities,” said Amy Sabatka, the college’s career placement coordinator. “Additionally, we are partnering with Student Life to help build better connections between our students and area businesses by creating a passport/discount opportunity for the students.”

Sabatka said the hope is that businesses might consider offering discounts of up to 10% throughout the academic year to students who show their IDs.

“That could help drive students to visit our area businesses more often,” Sabatka said. “We are also encouraging businesses to help welcome new students to campus during Orientation Day Aug. 20. It would be a great opportunity to get those brands out in front of incoming students their first days on campus.”

Businesses interested in helping with Orientation Day, offering a discount or being part of the job fair are asked to contact Sabatka at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3619. Fair registration can also be done online at forms.gle/6WAzpTP57x1Jt2PUA.