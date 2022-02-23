Area contestants model work at national Make It With Wool competition

Karla Herrarte of Lexington and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis represented Nebraska at the national Make It With Wool competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention in San Diego, California. The wool contest has been conducted for 74 years.

Brennemann competed in the senior division. For her entry Brennemann constructed and modeled a black wool blazer and color-blocked green and black wool dress. Her blazer is lapel less, has raglan sleeves and is fitted by shaped panel seams. Her lined dress features a V-neck and contrasting sides and waistband from the blazer’s black wool. She received Pendleton wool fabric, a Coats & Clark Thread assortment, Schmetz needle guide, tote bag, thread clips, tape measure, seam ripper, and other items. She is the daughter of Bruce and Angel Brennemann.

Junior division contestant Karla Herrarte constructed and modeled a heather blue wool coat and plaid wool dress. Her double-breasted coat features a shaped shawl collar, princess seams and encased belt. To coordinate with the coat, she constructed an asymmetric pleated plaid wool dress. She received Pendleton wool fabric, a Coats & Clark Thread assortment, Schmetz needle guide, tote bag, thread clips, tape measure, seam ripper and other items. Herrarte is the daughter of Carlos and Ella Herrarte.

Kelsey Patton of Stromsburg competed in the mail-in adult division. The adult division competition is based on a video, narration and garment construction prior to the National Contest. Patton constructed indigo wool blue jeans and a paprika wool knit T-shirt.

The trip and contest were sponsored by the American Sheep Industry Association, American Sheep Industry Women, American Wool Council and the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association.

The purpose of the Make It With Wool Contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creativity in sewing, to recognize creative skills, and to develop life skills.

Contestants must select, construct, and model their own garments. All entries must be made with 100% wool or wool blend (minimum 60%wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used.