Area first responders to be honored for collaboration
Area first responders to be honored for collaboration

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will host an event to celebrate the signed memorandum of understanding between first responders on Wednesday in Keith, Lincoln and Dawson counties. This event will celebrate the step of formalizing Traffic Incident management partnerships in west central Nebraska and the group’s progress in moving several TIM initiatives forward.

The event will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Mid-Plains Community College ­— North Campus, 101 Halligan Drive, room 202/204.

Gary Thayer, NDOT district 6 engineer, Captain Tyler Schmidt, Nebraska State Patrol, other invited guests and local first responders will make brief remarks.

