Area Girl Scout wins award for cookbook

The highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can earn is the Bronze Award. Leila Wright achieved that honor this year by putting together a Camp Cookbook.

Lelia has received more than 500 requests for her book of recipes.

“My mom started giving me a bunch of ideas,” Leila said. “She said cook book, and I’m like, oh yeah, that’s a really good idea.”

Girl Scout Juniors team up to make a difference in their community and Leila went through the various steps and learned important leadership skills.

“I just really care about my community,” Leila said.

She said there is a lot to like about Girl Scouts.

“I like it all,” Leila said. “There’s nothing specific I like about it, but I like hanging out with my friends that are in my troop, and hanging out with my mom who is our troop leader.”

The recipe book contains 19 recipes that range from breakfast to dessert and a recipe for a popcorn snack.

All of the recipes are designed for camping, and to be cooked over an open fire or outdoor grill.

Send an email to katiesodawasser@gmail.com to order a copy of the cookbook — they are free.