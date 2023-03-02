The 27th annual Area High School Student Art Show is currently on display at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte.
The show is hosted by the North Platte High School art department and includes pieces in various categories from students across west central Nebraska. The show is on display through March 31 with an Open House Reception from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The PAC hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.