Area organizations receive $18,000 from employee program at NebraskaLand National Bank

Each year, the employees of NebraskaLand National Bank nominate various community organizations to receive donations contributed by bank employees, according to a press release.

The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of NebraskaLand National Bank to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization.

“You see our staff all the time out in the community doing volunteer work, but My Fair Share is a program where they are actually donating from their paychecks to these programs. They not only donate their time, they donate their own dollars.” said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank, “I am very proud of our employees. This is a great example of how great the people are who work here.”

The recipients of the 2020 My Fair Share Program are North Platte Area Children’s Museum, Community Connections Mentoring, Rape & Domestic Abuse Program, Trails Network, SAFE Center, Kearney Area Animal Shelter and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

The organizations will receive over $18,000.