Area photographer wins state photography award

Keith Howe, owner of Photographic Images, was awarded Senior Photographer of the Year by the Professional Photographers of Nebraska during their annual competition.
He earned this award by having the highest combined score on a senior girl storyboard and a senior boy storyboard. Storyboards consist of a minimum of eight images from one session. They are judged on creativity, storytelling, technical excellence and variety of poses and expressions by an internationally qualified panel of jurors.
This is Howe’s second time receiving this award. Additionally he was awarded first place for the highest scored female storyboard.
