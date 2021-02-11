Area residents represent state in wool contest

Karla Herrarte of Lexington, Aretta Brennemann of Curtis and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis represented Nebraska at the mail-in National Make It With Wool competition due to the American Sheep Industry Convention being a condensed virtual event and COVID-19 restrictions, according to Andrea Nisley, State Make It With Wool director. All junior, senior and adult state winners and fashion/apparel design college students were invited to mail their wool garments, forms, photos and videos to designated locations. The 2021 National MIWW Recognition and Awards Ceremony was then held via Zoom on Saturday where all the 68 national contestants were recognized and the winners announced. The wool contest has been conducted for 73 years.
Junior Division contestant, Karla Herrarte, was first runner-up. She received a Brother Serger machine, sewing DVD set from KS Productions, wool fabrics from Pendleton Woolen Mills, Fiskar shears, sewing basket and presser feet set from National MIWW, a thread assortment from Coats & Clark Thread, garment bag, thread clips, tape measure and pins, etc. For her entry she constructed and modeled a coat using terra cotta wool fabric and a plaid wool skirt. Her loose-fitting lined coat has front extending into oversize collar, princess seams and two-piece sleeves. The addition of decorative buttons and topstitching completed the final details. To coordinate with the coat, she constructed a pleated three button wrap plaid wool skirt. Karla is the daughter of Carlos and Ella Herrarte.
Aretta Brennemann competed in the senior division. She received Pendleton wool fabric, Coats & Clark thread kits, garment bag, thread clips, tape measure, pins, etc. For her entry, she constructed and modeled a deep crimson lined wool coat. Her coat features convenient side, front pockets and an oversized shawl collar that may be worn as a hood. She is the daughter of Bruce and Angel Brennemann.
Delores Brennemann competed in the adult division. She constructed a classic princess style coat with an oversized collar which can be used as a hood. To complete her entry, Brennemann constructed a blouse and skirt from a lightweight blue and gray wool plaid.
The MIWW program is sponsored by the American Sheep Industry Association, American Sheep Industry Women, American Wool Council and the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association.
The purpose of the Make It With Wool Contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creativity in sewing, to recognize creative skills, and to develop life skills. Contestants must select, construct and model their own garments. All entries must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn.