Area residents represent state in wool contest

Karla Herrarte of Lexington, Aretta Brennemann of Curtis and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis represented Nebraska at the mail-in National Make It With Wool competition due to the American Sheep Industry Convention being a condensed virtual event and COVID-19 restrictions, according to Andrea Nisley, State Make It With Wool director. All junior, senior and adult state winners and fashion/apparel design college students were invited to mail their wool garments, forms, photos and videos to designated locations. The 2021 National MIWW Recognition and Awards Ceremony was then held via Zoom on Saturday where all the 68 national contestants were recognized and the winners announced. The wool contest has been conducted for 73 years.