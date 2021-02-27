Area seniors honored as DAR Good Citizens

Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution partners with area schools to recognize one of their seniors as a DAR Good Citizen. Each school chooses an outstanding young person who demonstrates qualities of a good citizen which includes dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality), service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility), leadership (personality, self-control, initiative) and patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals). Each senior awarded the DAR Good Citizen will receive a certificate and pin from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, D.C.
The list of local recipients is:
» Joslyn Freeze of North Platte Senior High has been active in school, sports and in her community. She is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club and environmental club. Freeze has job shadowed in the medical field and plans to enter a nursing program. She has been active in the community helping with the homeless shelter, downtown cleanups, trash walks and involved with people at a retirement home.
» Genna Blakely of North Platte St. Patrick was nominated to attend Nebraska Girls State, and she shows her musical talents for trumpet and piano earning superior ratings for three years. She earned Academic All-State in cross country and music. Blakely is student council vice president and treasurer and team captain for cross country. Her high school counselor said: “Each time Genna plays ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ on her trumpet, it is clear how much reverence she possesses for our nation and this symbol of our freedom.”
» Adrian Eakins of Paxton High School is currently senior class president and student council president. She participated in Science Olympiad and represented her school at Cornhusker Girls State her junior year. Eakins has been very involved in 4-H and also earned a state degree in FFA. She has won Academic All-State awards in cross country, basketball and track and field. Eakins has also participated in play production and one-act competitions. She is active in her church and youth group.
» Paige VanSkiver of Sutherland High School is currently president of her FFA chapter, her student council and National Honor Society. She is a past recipient of an Outstanding Performance Award for one act play competition. VanSkiver is a member of the Sutherland High School Leadership Group all four years of High School, and she is a Teammates mentee. She traveled to Texas with the ELCA Youth Group and assisted with a community cleanup.
» Miah Hoppens of Ogallala High School was a Girl Scout for eight years and earned the Bronze and Silver Awards through many hours of community service. She is currently president of National Honor Society and Key Club. She is also active in Spanish Honor Society and science club along with classes in chemistry, advanced chemistry, anatomy and science capstone. Hoppens presented a two-year research result to a group of business leaders and officials and was invited as the only student to join the Board of “Keep Keith County Beautiful.”
All five Good Citizens chose to participate in the optional DAR Good Citizen essay contest, which requires a timed essay and additional documentation and recommendations from their respective schools. The independent judges scored all five very high with Ogallala High School senior Miah Hoppens as the top scorer, thus being awarded the DAR Good Citizen Essay Contest scholarship. Hoppens was recognized by her school and teachers for her leadership skills, being a gifted public speaker, her desire to learn and her many volunteer activities that demonstrate what an involved leader she has become. Hoppens received $250 from the Mary Ellen Stringfellow fund of the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.