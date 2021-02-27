Area seniors honored as DAR Good Citizens

» Adrian Eakins of Paxton High School is currently senior class president and student council president. She participated in Science Olympiad and represented her school at Cornhusker Girls State her junior year. Eakins has been very involved in 4-H and also earned a state degree in FFA. She has won Academic All-State awards in cross country, basketball and track and field. Eakins has also participated in play production and one-act competitions. She is active in her church and youth group.

» Paige VanSkiver of Sutherland High School is currently president of her FFA chapter, her student council and National Honor Society. She is a past recipient of an Outstanding Performance Award for one act play competition. VanSkiver is a member of the Sutherland High School Leadership Group all four years of High School, and she is a Teammates mentee. She traveled to Texas with the ELCA Youth Group and assisted with a community cleanup.