 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area student attends regional English conference
0 comments

Area student attends regional English conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON — Six Chadron State College students presented at the virtual Sigma Tau Delta High Plains Regional Conference in early November. The conference is an event that serves Sigma Tau Delta undergraduate and graduate students, and invites critical and creative work pertaining to the study of English.

The students that attended were Ashy Blacksheep of Ditch Creek, South Dakota; Mackenzie Dahlberg of Thedford; Johnnie Gill of Auburn; Samuel LaRive of Hot Springs, South Dakota; Abigail Swanson of Grand Island; and Sarah Wagoner of Gering.

The conference featured Nathan Hill, who spoke about his process writing “The Nix,” a New York Times bestselling novel.

Dahlberg was unable to present her piece “The Globalization of Baseball: How the Movement of a Sport Affects Countries Around the World,” at the conference, however Erin Hayhurst read an abstract of Dahlberg’s work.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Millennial Money: 4 reasons to shop Small Business Saturday

  • Updated

When you think about holiday shopping, your mind probably goes to big-box retailers before your neighborhood bookstore or antique shop. But in a time marked by widespread supply chain disruptions and inflation, underdog small businesses deserve our attention.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News