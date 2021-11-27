Area student attends regional English conference

CHADRON — Six Chadron State College students presented at the virtual Sigma Tau Delta High Plains Regional Conference in early November. The conference is an event that serves Sigma Tau Delta undergraduate and graduate students, and invites critical and creative work pertaining to the study of English.

The students that attended were Ashy Blacksheep of Ditch Creek, South Dakota; Mackenzie Dahlberg of Thedford; Johnnie Gill of Auburn; Samuel LaRive of Hot Springs, South Dakota; Abigail Swanson of Grand Island; and Sarah Wagoner of Gering.

The conference featured Nathan Hill, who spoke about his process writing “The Nix,” a New York Times bestselling novel.

Dahlberg was unable to present her piece “The Globalization of Baseball: How the Movement of a Sport Affects Countries Around the World,” at the conference, however Erin Hayhurst read an abstract of Dahlberg’s work.