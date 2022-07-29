Area student participates in Central Honors Institute at CCC

COLUMBUS — Caleb Sughayar of Broken Bow, son of Denise and Abdul Sughayar, was one of 97 students to participate in the Central Honors Institute from July 10 to 14 at Central Community College-Columbus.

Participants in the institute will be in the seventh or eighth grades this fall and have demonstrated a high ability in language arts, math and/or science.

They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor, according to a press release.

In addition to attending classes, camp participants had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.

Telegraph area graduates

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Paulina Nathalie Engback of Gothenburg graduated with a Associate of Arts degree in general studies from the University of Central Arkansas during the May commencement exercises.

University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Nebraska at the completion of the spring 2022 semester.

Broken Bow: Nicholas Dean Solaas.

Cody: Sydney Adamson.

Dunning: Jaylee J. Simonson.

Gothenburg: Delaney N. Harm.

Ogallala: Taylor M. Meier.

Tryon: Jared Schultis.