Area students complete AgValley Co-op summer internships

Megan Houser of Elwood, Dominic Johnson of Lincoln, Sophia Nutter of Wilcox, Branigan Schaben of Arapahoe and Carson Schroeder of Arapahoe are Ag Valley Co-op operations interns this summer.

Houser is a sophomore at Chadron State College studying rangeland management with an ecology option. Johnson is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in agronomy. Nutter is a graduate of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture with a double associate in ag business and livestock management. Schaben and Schroeder are sophomores at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Schaben is studying agronomy and Schroeder is studying livestock management.

The summer internships are a part of Ag Valley Co-op’s commitment to perpetuate the future of agribusiness and create an exceptional value for our patrons. Students complete the summer-long internship with hands on activities related to agronomy sales and operations of the co-op.

“The internship program at Ag Valley Co-op is vital to producing the next generation of agriculturalists. Ag Valley Co-op is committed to providing educational opportunities for youth,” said CEO Jeff Krejdl.