Area students learn about co-op operations at Ag Valley leadership day

EDISON — Ag Valley Co-op hosted a Local Leadership in Agriculture Co-op Day on Aug. 24. 66 FFA students attended the event from Arapahoe, Cambridge, Maywood, Medicine Valley, Southwest and Southern Valley. Students learned about a co-op system, who Ag Valley is and learned about co-op systems and Ag Valley, according to a press release.
Students learned the importance of taking an opportunity and applying the skills they are gaining in high school in the future.
“I think the event really showed my students the breadth and variety of employment opportunities that Ag Valley can provide,” said Tonya Mortensen, Medicine Valley FFA adviser. “Hearing speakers give advice such as ‘don’t say no’ and ‘take advantage of every chance’ reminds students that there are so many ways to find a career path that truly fits them. Agriculture is so much more than production farming and ranching, and many of today’s students really benefit from seeing that in their local communities.”
Students heard presentations from CEO Jeff Krejdl; Human Resources Director, Nikki Marquez; Agronomy/Sales, Charles McGreer; Energy, David Dodson; Feed, Kurt Nielsen; Grain, Brian Groskreutz; and Safety, Terry Klein. The students ended the day with a facilities tour in Edison. Students had the opportunity to tour the Elevator, Dry Plant and Liquid Plant.