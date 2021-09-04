Area students learn about co-op operations at Ag Valley leadership day

EDISON — Ag Valley Co-op hosted a Local Leadership in Agriculture Co-op Day on Aug. 24. 66 FFA students attended the event from Arapahoe, Cambridge, Maywood, Medicine Valley, Southwest and Southern Valley. Students learned about a co-op system, who Ag Valley is and learned about co-op systems and Ag Valley, according to a press release.

“I think the event really showed my students the breadth and variety of employment opportunities that Ag Valley can provide,” said Tonya Mortensen, Medicine Valley FFA adviser. “Hearing speakers give advice such as ‘don’t say no’ and ‘take advantage of every chance’ reminds students that there are so many ways to find a career path that truly fits them. Agriculture is so much more than production farming and ranching, and many of today’s students really benefit from seeing that in their local communities.”