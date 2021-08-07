Area students make Peru State College dean’s, president’s lists

Peru State College announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Kaitlyn Kivett of Hershey and Tripp Nicholson of North Platte both made the dean’s list. Michelle Sachtjen of North Platte made the president’s list.
To make the president’s list students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
To make the dean’s list students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.