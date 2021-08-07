 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area students make Peru State College dean’s, president’s lists
0 comments

Area students make Peru State College dean’s, president’s lists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Peru State College announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Kaitlyn Kivett of Hershey and Tripp Nicholson of North Platte both made the dean’s list. Michelle Sachtjen of North Platte made the president’s list.

To make the president’s list students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

To make the dean’s list students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID cases reach six-month high in the U.S.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News