Area students named Wool Contest winners

Karla Herrarte of Lexington, in the junior division, and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis, in the senior division and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis in the adult division will be Nebraska’s delegates to the national finals of the Make It With Wool Contest. They were chosen Nov. 21 by judges at the state contest conducted by Make It With Wool state director Andrea Nisley of Lexington. Contestants participated in the state contest at Lexington Middle School.

The National Make It With Wool Contest scheduled for January 2021 will be a mail-in contest due to the American Sheep Industry Convention being a condensed virtual convention.

Second place in the junior division was Abby Allen of Lexington, who received a Bernina sewing machine. Other contestants earning honors were third place winner Amaya Stewart of Lexington; fourth place winner Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington; fifth place winner Deanna Horst of Potter; sixth place winner Ariel Rhea of Lexington; seventh place winner Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington; and eighth place winner Abbie Owens of Lexington. Other junior participants were Mindy Bartels of Lincoln; Grace Brennemann of Curtis; Madelyn Kreifels of Lincoln; Katie Olson of Sargent; AnnaLiese Reha of Aurora; Eliot Reha of Aurora; Allie Thallman of Blue Hill; and Justin Wilkinson of Morrill.