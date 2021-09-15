Arrival of fall brings pumpkin season

School is in session, the days are getting shorter and there is a cool, crisp feeling in the evening air. Fall is coming, and bringing National Pumpkin Month with it. An autumn staple of American culture and cuisine, pumpkins are grown and enjoyed all over the world.

Nutritionally speaking, the bright orange flesh of a pumpkin is an excellent source of Vitamin A, helping to support eye health and vision, as well as boosting the immune system. Pumpkin is considered a red-orange vegetable in MyPlate and it is recommended that young children eat 2½ to 3 cups of pumpkin weekly. Adding pumpkin to meals can be done in many ways. From enhancing savory dishes such as chilis and stews, to providing traditional favorites like pumpkin pie and pumpkin breads, including pumpkin in recipes can boost nutrition and flavor.