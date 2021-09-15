Arrival of fall brings pumpkin season

School is in session, the days are getting shorter and there is a cool, crisp feeling in the evening air. Fall is coming, and bringing National Pumpkin Month with it. An autumn staple of American culture and cuisine, pumpkins are grown and enjoyed all over the world.
Nutritionally speaking, the bright orange flesh of a pumpkin is an excellent source of Vitamin A, helping to support eye health and vision, as well as boosting the immune system. Pumpkin is considered a red-orange vegetable in MyPlate and it is recommended that young children eat 2½ to 3 cups of pumpkin weekly. Adding pumpkin to meals can be done in many ways. From enhancing savory dishes such as chilis and stews, to providing traditional favorites like pumpkin pie and pumpkin breads, including pumpkin in recipes can boost nutrition and flavor.
Make sure to keep your pumpkin seeds. Those little jewels pack a powerful punch of vitamins and minerals, and a small handful is considered a 2-ounce equivalent in the Protein food group. Pumpkin seeds may be enjoyed in different ways. To dry seeds, wash them to remove all the pumpkin tissue. Seeds may be dried in a dehydrator at 115 degrees for 1 to 2 hours or in and oven on warm for 3 to 4 hours. Stir frequently to prevent scorching. To roast seeds, take dried seeds, toss in oil and/or salt, and roast in a preheated 250 degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Pumpkin seeds are considered a choking hazard and should not be offered to children under 4 years unless they are finely ground into other foods.
While pumpkin flesh and seeds are popular parts of the diet in the Unites States, all parts of the pumpkin can be eaten, including the leaves, shoots and blossoms. In Asian and African countries, cooked pumpkin leaves and peeled shoots are a cooking staple. Served with rice or porridge, the flavor is said to be a combination of spinach, broccoli, asparagus and green beans. In the Southwest United States and Mexico, pumpkin blossoms are used as a garnish or battered and deep fried.
Pumpkins aren’t just for eating. Families can enjoy time together walking through a pumpkin patch, farm stand or grocery store searching for the perfect pumpkin to carve. Include friends and family members in the fun by having a pumpkin carving competition and taking votes for the winner. Little ones can get in on the fun by painting original artwork on their pumpkins using non-toxic paint. Stickers, markers and crayons also make great decorating options for younger children.
Enjoy fall and the change of seasons. Include pumpkins in your planning for a boost of nutrition and fun. For more information on pumpkin and pumpkin recipes, visit food.unl.edu.