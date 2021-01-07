Art exhibit explores marks of time

WAYNE — Walls and bridges marred by time. Light dances across the surfaces revealing lines, colors, and shapes. Walls and Bridges, an exhibit by Terri Parish McGaffin of Sioux City, Iowa ruminates on such concepts and their connection to humanity. The exhibit opens at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library at Wayne State College, according to a press release from the college.
An artist talk precedes the opening at 3:45 p.m. in Gardner Auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public. Mask-wearing is required. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Anyone may watch from any location as the artist talk will also be livestreamed at wsc.edu/watch-live. The show runs through March 18.
“Driving past a rail yard, or waiting in a car for a passing train, can become an art experience like no other,” McGaffin said. “The physical and psychological walls we build are significant, as are the bridges. I reflect on that significance as I paint.”
McGaffin’s oil paintings have been exhibited throughout Iowa and South Dakota. In 2010, WSC displayed her Painted Women exhibit. Selected works have also been exhibited throughout the United States, including Massachusetts, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. McGaffin is Professor Emerita at Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa, where she served as associate professor of art. She has worked as a professional artist for many years and has a studio at Gallery 103 in the HoChunk Center in Sioux City. McGaffin holds an M.F.A. in painting from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion and a B.F.A. in drawing and painting from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She also pursued graduate studies in painting at the University of Iowa, Iowa City and completed an artist-in-residency at Waubonsie State Park, Iowa, in March 2020.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Shows end at noon on closing day.
For more information on this exhibit or upcoming shows, visit wsc.edu/artgallery or contact gallery director Andy Haslit, associate professor of art history, at 402-375-7031.