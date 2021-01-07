Art exhibit explores marks of time

WAYNE — Walls and bridges marred by time. Light dances across the surfaces revealing lines, colors, and shapes. Walls and Bridges, an exhibit by Terri Parish McGaffin of Sioux City, Iowa ruminates on such concepts and their connection to humanity. The exhibit opens at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library at Wayne State College, according to a press release from the college.

An artist talk precedes the opening at 3:45 p.m. in Gardner Auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public. Mask-wearing is required. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.

Anyone may watch from any location as the artist talk will also be livestreamed at wsc.edu/watch-live. The show runs through March 18.

“Driving past a rail yard, or waiting in a car for a passing train, can become an art experience like no other,” McGaffin said. “The physical and psychological walls we build are significant, as are the bridges. I reflect on that significance as I paint.”