Art, music program to explore Willa Cather’s world

RED CLOUD — On display through June 11, the National Willa Cather Center will exhibit the distinctive work of artist Cassia Kite, allowing visitors to experience Willa Cather’s world in a whole new way.

“Soundstitching: Sites and Sounds of Willa Cather’s World” transforms the colors from hand-stitched images of locations from Cather’s life into playable musical compositions, creating a multidisciplinary and multisensory experience, the center said in a press release.

The exhibition is free and open to the public, and a digital gallery is also available on the center’s website.

The “Soundstitching” process starts with a hand-stitched image, which Kite converts to a “color map,” which is then translated into a color scale on the piano, assigning each color to a key. Following the order of the color maps, Kite then uses the piano color scale to assign musical notes and create a musical composition. Kite’s musical collaborators are then able to arrange the notes into a composition.

An artist talk and a performance of “Soundstitching” compositions by Dr. Stacey Barelos is June 3 at the Red Cloud Opera House auditorium as part of the 67th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference.

Kite is the interdisciplinary creator of “Soundstitching,” who has collaboratively produced large-scale work for chamber ensembles and dancers using color-coded graphic scores derived from her hand-stitched tapestries.

Kite’s work premiered at KANEKO in Omaha in July 2017. Kite was born in Auburn and earned a B.F.A in painting and sculpture, and a B.S. in art education from Northwest Missouri State University in 2003. She completed her M.Ed. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Florida in 2010.

Kite is the cross-curricular liaison and a visual art instructor in the fine arts program at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and resides in Sarasota.

Stacey Barelos is a performer, composer, and educator. As a performer, she specializes in the music of the 20th and 21st centuries, particularly the music of living composers.

As a composer, Barelos’ eclectic works have been performed on five continents and can be heard on the Albany and Blue Griffin labels. In 2019, her piece Starfish was featured at toy piano festivals in Como, Italy, and Seoul, South Korea.

In 2020, Barelos’ work as a composer, performer and educator was featured on Nebraska Public Media’s “What If,” a statewide program celebrating innovation and creativity in Nebraska.

She received her DMA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She teaches at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and is the education director for the Omaha Under the Radar Festival.

Also, Genevieve Randall will interview Kite and Barelos about the exhibit on the Nebraska Public Media Friday “LIVE Extra” podcast.