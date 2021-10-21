Artists Unanchored exhibiting in Wayne

WAYNE — A collaborative art show by Artists Unanchored opens Nov. 11 in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library, 1111 Main St., at Wayne State College.
The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, opens at 6 p.m. An artist talk precedes the opening at 5:15 p.m. in Gardner Auditorium.
The exhibit runs through Jan. 13, 2022.
Artists Unanchored of Hastings combines the artistic gifts of three friends with distinctly different skill sets.
Chris Hochstettler works predominately with watercolors and pastels.
Jack Sandeen’s focus is printmaking.
Kristine Allphin specializes in batik, a craft using wax and dye to colorize paper.
The exhibit displays collaborative works as well as individual works.
The trio started their synergistic journey during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their goal was to explore the human purpose through art and discover art’s impact on empathy, discovery and compassion.
“Our mission is to explore and share the challenges and joys of the collaborative creative process and share how it develops the emotional intelligence needed to fulfill our purpose as human beings,” the group said in a statement.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Saturday.
Shows end at noon on closing day. For more information, visit wsc.edu/art-gallery or contact Gallery Director Dr. Andy Haslit, associate professor of art history, at 402-375-7031.