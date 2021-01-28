Arts In the Park set to return on Sept. 19

The Arts In the Park event celebrates 47 years in 2021 and the date of Sept. 19 has been set to continue the annual tradition.

The Spring Fling Craft Show, however, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marilee Hyde has directed the show for each of the 47 years, but announced this will be her final year taking on that role.

Registration for vendors will be available soon. The event will not accept any new direct sale vendors, however. Past vendors who are on the email list will receive information.

Vendors may send a message on the groups Facebook page at facebook.com/artsintheparknorthplatte to be added to the email list.