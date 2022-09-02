Ash Hollow to host annual rendezvous

Ash Hollow State Historical Park will host its annual rendezvous Sept. 9 to 11. The rendezvous will allow park visitors to absorb themselves in pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by.

Rendezvous were historically held in the fall between fur traders and local Native American tribes and were a time to gather and share trade goods such as skins, furs, beads, food items, weapons and knowledge. It was a time to relax, make money and have some fun.

There will be demonstrations of black powder shooting, tomahawk throwing, recurve bow and arrow shooting, open fire cooking, trap setting and canoeing, along with traders row where goods can be viewed and purchased. Cowboy poet and singer/songwriter John Horton will be preforming throughout the day, and food vendors will be on location.

A living history tent, emulating the spirit of American men and women of the era, will host historical re-enactors speaking on subjects such as the newest kitchen utensils, fashion, political issues, current events, a card-playing table and people who lived in 1876.

A mountain man run, or fur traders’ version of an iron man event, will consist of tomahawk throwing, canoeing, trap setting, black powder rifle shooting and fire starting. It is open to the public. Pre-registration is required by calling Teaspoon Stots, the Rendezvous Booshway, at 801-719-9330.

Ash Hollow opens at 9 a.m. MT and the events are free to attend. Vehicles require a valid park entry permit, which can be purchased at the park or online at outdoornebraska.gov. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.

For more information, call the park office at 308-778-5651, or 308-778-7708. Ash Hollow is located three miles southeast of Lewellen on U.S. Highway 26.