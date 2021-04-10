Assessment team invites public comment for UP

OMAHA — As part of Union Pacific’s efforts to maintain national law enforcement accreditation, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. has scheduled a public assessment of Union Pacific’s Police Department.

CALEA accreditation requires the UPPD to comply with advanced standards in four areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

UPPD achieved accreditation in 2013 and 2017, becoming the only Class I railroad police department to receive and maintain CALEA accreditation, according to a press release.

As part of the on-site assessment phase, the general public and Union Pacific employees are invited to provide feedback about the UPPD via phone at 877-859-9008, from 2 to 3 p.m. CT on Monday. Comments will be processed by the CALEA assessment team. Calls are limited to 10 minutes and must address the UPPD’s abilities to comply with CALEA standards. Access to the standards is available, by appointment only, at Union Pacific Center, 1400 Douglas St., Omaha, NE 68179.