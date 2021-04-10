 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assessment team invites public comment for UP
0 comments

Assessment team invites public comment for UP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — As part of Union Pacific’s efforts to maintain national law enforcement accreditation, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. has scheduled a public assessment of Union Pacific’s Police Department.

CALEA accreditation requires the UPPD to comply with advanced standards in four areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

UPPD achieved accreditation in 2013 and 2017, becoming the only Class I railroad police department to receive and maintain CALEA accreditation, according to a press release.

As part of the on-site assessment phase, the general public and Union Pacific employees are invited to provide feedback about the UPPD via phone at 877-859-9008, from 2 to 3 p.m. CT on Monday. Comments will be processed by the CALEA assessment team. Calls are limited to 10 minutes and must address the UPPD’s abilities to comply with CALEA standards. Access to the standards is available, by appointment only, at Union Pacific Center, 1400 Douglas St., Omaha, NE 68179.

A virtual public hearing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, on StarLeaf Meetings. Attendees may sign on to starleaf.com and enter meeting number 4929698604. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. CT and will conclude when the last person is heard that has signed on by 2:15 p.m. CT. Comments must address the UPPD’s abilities to comply with CALEA standards.

Written comments also will be accepted and can be sent to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA. 22030-2215, or email at calea.org with UPPD in the subject line.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News