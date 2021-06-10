Association of Nebraska Art Clubs chooses annual winners

Three North Platte artists have had their artwork chosen to be part of the 2021 traveling show for the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs.
Two North Platte art clubs sent award-winning artwork to the annual ANAC conference. North Platte Art Guild sent 10 pieces and Platter Painters club sent six pieces.
From the 300 plus entries at this annual show, 25 are chosen to travel the state the following year.
The three local winners are:
» Heather Horn, “5 little owls” done in acrylic.
» Sue Perez, “Tranquil Harbor” done in color pencil.
» Karen Pochop, “Wading patiently” done in oil.
The winning pieces, as well as the entire collection of art entries, can be viewed online, separated by clubs, at nebraskaartclubs.org/2021-anac-art-show.