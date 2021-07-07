At Ease USA expands confidential PTSD services

At Ease USA, an organization that provides services and treatment for those impacted by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, has expanded its network of preferred providers to better serve veterans, active military, reservists, family members and others who live in southwestern Nebraska. In North Platte, AEU-supported services are now available through mental health professional, Stephaine Morse.
“Our network of experienced providers and team offer non-invasive treatment based on new and innovative technology,” said Gail Williams, AEU board president. “We are committed to providing access to confidential trauma treatment and therapeutic support for those impacted by PTSD, regardless of their ability to pay. Our expansion into more areas of Nebraska will allow us to serve more people impacted by the negative effects of PTSD.”
AEU’s Veterans Services therapists use many approaches, including families/couples therapy, peer support groups, educational opportunities and cutting-edge technology to address PTSD, war zone stress reactions, trauma-related guilt, anger management and coping strategies for managing everyday life.
“Our open-door policy means we’re able to help people without all the red tape,” said Williams. “We are not affiliated with any branch of the government or the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our clients are not required to provide any form of identification, and we do not share any client records with anyone — especially any branch of the military — without a client’s written consent or if required by insurance.”
On-site AEU-funded services are also available in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island. Telehealth services are available to those who do not have access to one of the on-site locations. AEU also sponsors Buddy Checks — social gatherings of veterans aimed at reducing and eliminating veteran suicide — in several locations across Nebraska.
For more information about AEU and a complete list of services and preferred providers, visit aeusa.org.