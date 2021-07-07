At Ease USA expands confidential PTSD services

At Ease USA, an organization that provides services and treatment for those impacted by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, has expanded its network of preferred providers to better serve veterans, active military, reservists, family members and others who live in southwestern Nebraska. In North Platte, AEU-supported services are now available through mental health professional, Stephaine Morse.

“Our network of experienced providers and team offer non-invasive treatment based on new and innovative technology,” said Gail Williams, AEU board president. “We are committed to providing access to confidential trauma treatment and therapeutic support for those impacted by PTSD, regardless of their ability to pay. Our expansion into more areas of Nebraska will allow us to serve more people impacted by the negative effects of PTSD.”

AEU’s Veterans Services therapists use many approaches, including families/couples therapy, peer support groups, educational opportunities and cutting-edge technology to address PTSD, war zone stress reactions, trauma-related guilt, anger management and coping strategies for managing everyday life.