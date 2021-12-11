Atwater wins 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet competition

KEARNEY — Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau member Lance Atwater of Ayr is the winner of the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet competition. The award was announced Tuesday at the “We Love Our Members” luncheon during Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 104th Annual Convention in Kearney.

Atwater received the top score of the contestants who advanced to the final round of the Discussion Meet contest. Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions.

Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on several current agricultural related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round.