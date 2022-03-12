Aubrie Charter a semifinalist at Miss Nebraska Teen USA

Aubrie Charter, 17, a student at North Platte High School was one of seven semifinalists at Miss Nebraska Teen USA March 6 at the Rose Theatre in Omaha.
Farron Medhi of Omaha was crowned Miss Nebraska Teen USA.
When fuel prices spike, lots of tips and tricks to save on gas get trotted out. Here are seven that don’t violate the laws of physics, compromise safety or insult your intelligence.
Hospitals have 70% fewer COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago but still remain full due to patients catching up on delayed care.
GRAND ISLAND — ZZ Top has announced their Raw Whisky Tour in conjunction with readying a new album titled “RAW” that was recorded in connectio…
North Platte native and former Telegraph employee Rita Williams credits her time here with fueling a desire for writing.
OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it has renewed its commitment to improving people’s lives with the launch of the “Comm…
RED CLOUD — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” Th…
Bellevue Police Officer Robert Markve is being honored for using an automated external defibrillator to help save the life of a 41-year-old woman whose heart had stopped.
Scientists are saying there's an exercise better than aerobic exercise to help you get to sleep. Plus, research is showing that increased social media use during the pandemic may be associated with worsening tics in children. Here's that and more of this week's health news.
As part of the One Book One Cozad celebration, there will be a book discussion about “Evil Obsession: The Annie Cook Story” by Nellie Snyder Y…
Here are some tips from experts from the FBI, Norton and more.
