Aubrie Charter a semifinalist at Miss Nebraska Teen USA

Aubrie Charter, 17, a student at North Platte High School.

 Courtesy photo

Aubrie Charter, 17, a student at North Platte High School was one of seven semifinalists at Miss Nebraska Teen USA March 6 at the Rose Theatre in Omaha.

Farron Medhi of Omaha was crowned Miss Nebraska Teen USA.

